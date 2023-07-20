Iqra Aziz Shares Beautiful Pictures with her Husband

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has once again stolen the hearts of her fans.

Iqra Aziz has once again stolen the hearts of her fans by sharing beautiful and captivating pictures with her husband, Yasir Hussain, on her social media platforms. The stunning couple’s chemistry and love for each other shone through in the heartwarming snapshots, leaving fans in awe of their adorable bond.

Iqra Aziz, known for her exceptional acting skills and charming personality, has always been open about her love for Yasir Hussain. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2019, and since then, they have been giving fans major relationship goals with their affectionate and supportive partnership.

The recent pictures shared by Iqra on Instagram showcase the couple basking in love and happiness. In one frame, they can be seen sharing a warm embrace, their smiles lighting up the entire room. Another picture captures a candid moment where Yasir lovingly gazes at Iqra, melting hearts everywhere.

Fans were quick to shower the couple with love and admiration, flooding the comments section with heartfelt messages and blessings.

