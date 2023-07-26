Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies at the age of 56

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor passed away on January 15, 2023.

She was born in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966.

She released her debut album, The Lion And The Cobra, in 1987.

According to a statement issued by the singer’s family, they said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.”

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her most famous achievement was the release of the single “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990, which achieved global success by reaching the number one spot in various countries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar praised her, expressing his admiration for her music, “was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor was born in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, and she faced a challenging upbringing.

During her teenage years, she was placed in Dublin’s An Grianan Training Centre, a facility known for once being a part of the infamous Magdalene laundries that housed young girls considered to be wayward.

While there, a nun kindly gifted her a guitar and arranged for music lessons, which ultimately launched her music career. In 1987, she released her debut album, The Lion And The Cobra, receiving widespread acclaim and securing a spot in the top 40 charts in both the UK and US.

Her subsequent album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, featured the renowned song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince, which topped charts worldwide, including the US and UK

O’Connor, a vocal advocate of her social and political beliefs, released a total of 10 studio albums spanning from 1987 to 2014.

In 1992, a pivotal moment in her career occurred during her appearance as a guest performer on the US TV show Saturday Night Live. During the show, she made a significant statement by tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II.

After delivering an acapella rendition of Bob Marley’s War, she directly addressed the camera, urging people to “fight the real enemy,” as a form of protest against the Catholic Church.

As a consequence of her actions, NBC, the broadcasting network, banned her for life, and her protest sparked protests against her in the United States, leading to the destruction of her records in New York’s Times Square.

She said in an interview “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant.”

In 2018, the Dublin singer converted to Islam and adopted the name Shuhada, while still using her birth name for performances. Tragically, her 17-year-old son Shane passed away the year before, shortly after being reported missing.

In the aftermath of his passing, she shared on social media that he had “decided to end his earthly struggle” and requested “no-one follows his example”.

Subsequently, the vocalist decided to cancel all her scheduled live shows for the remainder of 2022, citing her ongoing sorrow following the loss of her son.

In one of her last tweets, O’Connor honored Shane and expressed her admiration for him, “the love of my life, the lamp of my soul, we were one soul in two halves”.

