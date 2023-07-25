Advertisement

Fans of the talented singer behind the song “CUFF IT” can now look forward to a lovely and captivating scent. Her perfume is called eau de parfum and can be ordered in advance.

It will be shipped starting from autumn in the United States and Canada. The fragrance will smell like sweet golden honey, rose absolute, jasmine sambac, and other beautiful scents, aiming to capture Beyoncé’s special character.

Although the name of the perfume is still a secret, it's clear that Beyoncé has poured her heart and soul into creating it. Her website proudly states that she personally 'crafted and designed' the fragrance. With her amazing talent and artistic vision, we can only imagine how extraordinary and unique this perfume must be. This is not Beyoncé's first time making perfumes. In 2009, she worked with Coty Inc. to create her first special scent. Though that perfume was successful, she learned from it and the feedback she received. Now, she wants to make a new fragrance that truly represents who she is as a woman. Her aim is to create an attractive and classy scent that shows her inner strength and unique style.