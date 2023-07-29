Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?

Alejandro shared on Twitter that he and Rosalia have broken off their engagement. He explained that the reason for the split had nothing to do with cheating or other people.

He expressed his frustration with false rumors and reports that speculated on the cause of their breakup, calling them insensitive.

“And for the respect that I have for her, for our families, and for everything we lived, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live.” He concluded by saying, “With nothing more to add, to my fans, I love you so much, thank you for being there.” They first started dating in 2021.

Also Read Greta Gerwig has no plans for Barbie sequel Greta Gerwig has no intention of making a second Barbie movie. The...