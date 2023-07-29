Advertisement
Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?

Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?

Articles
Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?

Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes?

  • Camila Cabello and Rauw Alejandro were rumored to be dating.
  • They were just seen at a few events together.
  • Camila Cabello had recently reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but they broke up again.
They were just seen at a few events together, but they are not actually seeing each other. Camila Cabello had recently reconciled with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, but they broke up again.

After being seen together at the Inter Miami soccer game, a report said that the Senorita singer was dating the Puerto Rican singer. However, a source told People that the rumors are completely false, and here’s why.

“They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event,” the insider explained.

Alejandro shared on Twitter that he and Rosalia have broken off their engagement. He explained that the reason for the split had nothing to do with cheating or other people.

He expressed his frustration with false rumors and reports that speculated on the cause of their breakup, calling them insensitive.

“And for the respect that I have for her, for our families, and for everything we lived, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live.” He concluded by saying, “With nothing more to add, to my fans, I love you so much, thank you for being there.” They first started dating in 2021.

