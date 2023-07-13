Is Emily Blunt taking a BREAK from acting after Oppenheimer?

Emily Blunt revealed that she is taking at least a year-long break from Hollywood.

She wants to spend more time with her kids.

Blunt said that she is not sure how long her break will last.

Emily Blunt will be in a new movie called Oppenheimer. It comes out on July 21, 2023. It’s a historical drama that’s three hours long. She stars with Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and more.

Emily Blunt, the star of films such as “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns,” has said that she is taking a break from acting. She made the announcement in an interview with “Table for Two” podcast host Bruce Bozzi.

Blunt said that she is taking a break to focus on her family. She has two daughters with her husband, actor John Krasinski. She said that she wants to be more present for her children and to give them her full attention.

Emily said, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits.” The actress further explained, “And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

