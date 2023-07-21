Is Ethan Slater Dating Ariana Grande? Actor Locks Instagram Profile

Ethan Slater, known for his co-starring role with Ariana Grande in the upcoming film Wicked, has made his Instagram account private after news of their rumoured romance surfaced amid Ariana’s divorce speculations.

According to reports, the 7 Rings singer has been in a romantic relationship with the Fosse/Verdon actor following her split from husband Dalton Gomez. Reports suggest that Grande and Slater’s connection blossomed while working together on the musical fantasy movie.

In March, Slater was spotted wrapping his arms around Ariana during a celebration for their co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London.

Recent reports indicate that Ariana and Dalton have been living separately since January 2023. An insider mentioned, “They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

While some media outlets claim that Dalton has started dating other women, sources close to him reveal that he still wants to reconcile with Ariana. “Dalton has been devastated by it,” the insider said. “A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way.”

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, Dalton remains hopeful about their marriage, willing to work through the difficult times. “He saw himself spending the rest of his life with Ariana and will do anything to get past this,” shared a second insider.

