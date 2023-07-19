Advertisement
Is James Cameron making a movie about Oceangate tragedy?

Is James Cameron making a movie about Oceangate tragedy?

  • James Cameron has come forward to dismiss the rumors about his involvement in an OceanGate film.
  • Cameron took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that he is not in talks for an OceanGate film.
  • He took to social media to address the false information.
Filmmaker James Cameron has denied rumors about his involvement in an OceanGate film project. He took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that he is not in talks for the film and will not be associated with it.

Filmmaker James Cameron, known for famous movies like Titanic and Avatar, strongly denied rumors about his connection to an OceanGate film.

He took to social media to address the false information, stating that he usually ignores such rumors but wanted to clarify this time. Cameron made it clear that he is not involved in any talks and will never be associated with an OceanGate film project.

There have been rumors about James Cameron’s involvement in an OceanGate film, which surfaced after the Titan submersible incident. The submersible was on its way to explore the Titanic wreckage when it went missing.

Recently, debris from the submersible was found on the ocean floor, suggesting a significant failure. Those on board included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, British billionaire Hamish Harding, and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Following the Titan submersible incident, presumed human remains were discovered in the wreckage and handed over to the Marine Board of Investigation for analysis. James Cameron has denied any involvement with an OceanGate film, directing attention to the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts related to the disaster.

