Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble?

Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble?
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s highly anticipated reunion took a turn for the rocky.
  • Sources reveal that J-Lo is seeking legal protection as she navigates the challenges in her marriage.
  • Ben Affleck is tired of fighting with his wife and wants peace.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s much-awaited reunion doesn’t seem to be going well, which has made their fans sad. As their first wedding anniversary is coming up, it has been revealed that J-Lo is taking legal steps to protect herself as they face difficulties in their marriage.

Since Jennifer has been divorced before, she is choosing a special agreement called a “postnup” to make sure their finances are sorted out fairly if their relationship goes through more tough times.

Jennifer Lopez is taking steps to protect her money and belongings as her relationship with Ben Affleck faces difficulties. Since Jennifer has a lot of money and has been divorced three times before, she wants to make sure she doesn’t have a big fight over money if things get worse. By getting a postnuptial agreement, Jennifer feels safer because it helps her keep what is hers.

Ben Affleck is tired of fighting with his wife and wants peace. Sources say that he is ready to do what Jennifer Lopez asks to make her happy. Even though Ben has a lot of money, it’s not as much as J-Lo’s.

Ben Affleck’s production company has potential for the future, but Jennifer Lopez’s current financial situation is causing worry. As tensions rise, Ben has expressed his wish for more freedom while also agreeing to the postnup as a way to find a middle ground.

