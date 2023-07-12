Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s highly anticipated reunion took a turn for the rocky.

Sources reveal that J-Lo is seeking legal protection as she navigates the challenges in her marriage.

Ben Affleck is tired of fighting with his wife and wants peace.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s much-awaited reunion doesn’t seem to be going well, which has made their fans sad. As their first wedding anniversary is coming up, it has been revealed that J-Lo is taking legal steps to protect herself as they face difficulties in their marriage.

Since Jennifer has been divorced before, she is choosing a special agreement called a “postnup” to make sure their finances are sorted out fairly if their relationship goes through more tough times.