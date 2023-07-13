Is Kiara Advani Set For Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan Starrer ‘Jawan’

Following the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Jawan, which marks his first collaboration with director Atlee. The film’s trailer was recently unveiled, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the project. Jawan boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including leading actresses Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. According to recent reports, another prominent Bollywood actress, Kiara Advani, is said to have a cameo role in the movie. Kiara recently shot her part alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

A report suggests that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song sequence in Jawan. The shoot for the song commenced at Yash Raj Films’ Studios, with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and several supporting actors present. The song shoot is scheduled to continue over the next four days, with Kiara Advani joining Shah Rukh Khan at the YRF Studios. This song is said to hold significant importance within the film and will feature a talented blend of international and Indian dancers.

The Jawan trailer was unveiled on July 10, and Salman Khan also shared it on his social media, praising it as an “outstanding trailer” and expressing his excitement for the film’s theatrical release. In response, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and revealed that he had shown the Jawan trailer to Salman first. The friendly exchange between the two stars showcased their support and camaraderie.

Aside from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the big screens on September 7, providing audiences with an anticipated cinematic experience.