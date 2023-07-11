Selena Gomez respond to Jeremy Allen White dating rumors?
There are rumors about Meghan Markle making a comeback as an actress. It’s said that she might be chosen for a significant role related to Princess Diana, who was her late mother-in-law.
Before joining the royal family, Meghan was an actress, and now she could be returning to the spotlight with a role connected to Diana.
Meghan might restart her acting career with a very important role and an interesting story. Recent reports suggest that she is in talks to play the main female character in the sequel to the popular movie The Bodyguard from 1992.
Princess Diana was once considered for the lead role in the original film, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. However, the project was halted after Diana’s tragic death.
If Meghan Markle is cast in the Bodyguard sequel, it would hold special meaning. Both Meghan and Princess Diana have experienced the challenges of royal life and gained worldwide attention. This role could be a touching tribute to Diana’s legacy and also mark Meghan’s comeback in showbiz, highlighting her talent.
