Is Neelam Gill dating Leonardo DiCaprio’s friend?

The 28-year-old person has been rumored to be dating Leonardo after they were seen together several times in recent months. However, Neelam has now said that she is actually in a serious relationship with one of Leonardo’s close friends.

After Neelam was spotted on a yacht in Italy with Le this week, she wrote on Instagram: “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.

“The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.”