Is Neelam Gill dating Leonardo DiCaprio’s friend?

  • Neelam Gill is dating Leonardo DiCaprio’s friend.
  • Neelam was spotted on a yacht in Italy with Le this week.
  • Earlier, Leonardo was rumored to be dating 28-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid.
The 28-year-old person has been rumored to be dating Leonardo after they were seen together several times in recent months. However, Neelam has now said that she is actually in a serious relationship with one of Leonardo’s close friends.

After Neelam was spotted on a yacht in Italy with Le this week, she wrote on Instagram: “Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.

“The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.”

Recently, 48-year-old Leonardo was rumored to be dating 28-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid after he broke up with Camila Morrone last year.

A source recently told Us Weekly: “Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now. [They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

After the pair were spotted together in the Hamptons recently, a source told PEOPLE: “They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy.

“It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating. It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

