Is Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi’s next film ‘Jail’ going to be similar to ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’?

Jail, the forthcoming film starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, will be similar to Munna Bhai MBBS.

Arshad told Mid-Day that “Jail is Munna Bhai-ish in terms of story and content.” At its foundation, the film has heart and a wonderful message. The scripting is being done by Siddhant, who is also writing it.”

The Dhamaal actor further revealed that character development for Jail is taking time because the filmmakers must first remove Munna and Circuit from the thoughts of the audience.

“The difficulty is in Sanju and my characters. When Sanju and I are together, the audience’s minds must be cleared of Munna-Circuit first.”

“That’s why [character development] is turning out to be a time-consuming process.” “If a scene in Jail reminds us too much of Munna and Circuit, we’ll have to rewrite it,” Arshad explained.

Advertisement

The initial poster released by the producers depicted the two titans standing behind bars and dressed in jail garb. The script is currently being written for the film.

According to the sources Sanjay Dutt is producing new film Jail.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt meet for a significant action scene Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt meet for a significant action scene....