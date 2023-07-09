The story of It Ends With Us revolves around Lily, played by Blake Lively, as she starts a new phase in her life after finishing college. During this time, she meets Ryle, portrayed by Justin Baldoni, and they enter into a romantic relationship.

In the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, Lily’s first love, Atlas, portrayed by Brandon Sklenar, reappears, putting her relationship with Ryle to the test.