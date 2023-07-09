Advertisement
It Ends With Us: Release date announced for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s upcoming film

It Ends With Us. The movie adaptation, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, will come to theaters earlier than expected.

Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios shared that the highly anticipated film will be released on February 9, 2024. Even though there was a delay in production because of a writers’ strike, the filmmakers are hopeful that they can finish the remaining scenes once the strike is resolved.

The story of It Ends With Us revolves around Lily, played by Blake Lively, as she starts a new phase in her life after finishing college. During this time, she meets Ryle, portrayed by Justin Baldoni, and they enter into a romantic relationship.

In the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, Lily’s first love, Atlas, portrayed by Brandon Sklenar, reappears, putting her relationship with Ryle to the test.

Colleen Hoover, the author, responded to fans’ worries about the casting choice. She explained that she intentionally decided to portray the characters as slightly older in the movie to fix a mistake she made in the original book.

