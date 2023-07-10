‘It’s not just about Hitler’: Director Nitesh Tiwari On Bawaal’s Plot

Nitesh Tiwari, the director of Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has clarified that the film’s plot is not related to Hitler. Following the trailer launch, the film faced controversy due to perceived references to World War II and Hitler.

In order to provide clarity, director Nitesh explained, “When creating a character, you can delve into events and incidents that play a significant role in shaping the overall development of that character and their relationships in general.”

He emphasized that the film encompasses more than just Hitler, stating, “There are many more things that you may not have seen in the trailer. Every incident has been carefully chosen to have an impact on the overall narrative.”

Nitesh further elaborated on the inclusion of specific instances from the war and the necessity of incorporating Hitler. He highlighted the enormity of World War II and the need to select events that would have an impact on the characters’ journeys.

“World War II is vast, and there is so much that happened. It is impossible to include everything. You have to pick and choose things that would potentially affect the characters’ journeys, and that is why it has been used as a backdrop.”

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari added, “Hitler is also a part of it, and you cannot exclude him from a story set during World War II.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bawaal is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on July 21, according to reports.

Also Read Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Create Magic in ‘Bawaal’ Teaser Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated joint venture, the film "Bawaal,"...