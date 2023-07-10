Jake Bongiovi Supports Millie Bobby Brown On Her Book Release

Millie Bobby Brown received support and love from her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, as she prepares for the release of her upcoming novel. The Stranger Things star shared an image of the book on her Instagram, expressing her excitement for her summer read. After finding success with her beauty brand, Florence by Mills, Brown ventured into literature.

Last month, Brown announced the arrival of her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, describing it as a significant milestone. She revealed that the story holds personal meaning for her, revolving around themes of love, longing, and loss. Brown assured her fans that the book will captivate readers from the very beginning.

Jake Bongiovi, the youngest son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, showered Brown with love in the comments, leaving two heart emojis. He also shared her post on his Instagram Story, adding a sunrise emoji to signify his support.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023, with Brown sharing a photo of her diamond ring on Instagram. Recently, Brown shared a close-up of her engagement ring in a sweet snapshot, showcasing their love and commitment.

Additionally, Bongiovi captured a candid moment of Brown passionately singing along to a song during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Ohio. He added a hand-drawn red heart to the image, symbolizing their affection.

Overall, Brown and Bongiovi continue to support and celebrate each other’s accomplishments as they embark on their journey together.

