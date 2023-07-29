When Ruby told her parents that she is transgender in 2020, Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, completely supported their daughter. They made it clear that they cherished and celebrated Ruby’s true self within their family.

“Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am,'” she added “and my job is to say, ‘Welcome home.’ I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t. And there are those people.”

