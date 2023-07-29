Advertisement
Edition: English
Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about supporting her transgender daughter

Articles
  • Jamie Lee Curtis talked about being a mom and supporting her transgender daughter, Ruby.
  • She shared how she is determined to stand against negativity towards transgender people.
  • Curtis talked with strong feelings about her love for Ruby.
Famous actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who also wrote the graphic novel “Mother Nature,” talked about being a mom and supporting her transgender daughter, Ruby.

In an interview with Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe, she stressed the significance of love and understanding. She shared how she is determined to stand against negativity towards transgender people and wants to protect her child’s right to be true to herself.

Curtis, who is a mother to Ruby and Annie, talked with strong feelings about her love for Ruby and how she’s devoted to helping her. She explained that accepting Ruby for who she is wasn’t about seeking praise for being open-minded, but it was simply her duty as a parent.

When Ruby told her parents that she is transgender in 2020, Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, completely supported their daughter. They made it clear that they cherished and celebrated Ruby’s true self within their family.

“Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am,'” she added “and my job is to say, ‘Welcome home.’ I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t. And there are those people.”

