Jamie Lomas Grieves Father’s Loss In Touching Instagram Post

Jamie Lomas, known for his role in Hollyoaks, has announced the heartbreaking news of his father’s passing after a long battle with cancer. The 48-year-old actor shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, referring to his dad as his ‘best mate’ and a ‘true legend’.

In his Instagram post, Jamie shared a black and white photo of them smiling together, writing, “My best mate. My hero. RIP DAD. A true legend. A sad day.” He had previously revealed his father’s prostate cancer diagnosis in 2020 while participating in ITV’s The Real Full Monty on Ice, which aims to raise awareness about cancers affecting intimate areas of the body.

Jamie’s friends and co-stars, including Chelsee Healey, Richard Blackwood, and Anthony Quinlan, offered their support and condolences in response to the news.

In addition to dealing with his father’s passing, Jamie also shared earlier this year that his mother is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Recently, Jamie announced his engagement to his new partner, Jess Bell, and shared their joyful moments in Mexico. The couple’s relationship started as a friendship, which later blossomed into something deeper.

Jamie and his ex-wife Kym Marsh have a 12-year-old daughter named Polly, and they also shared a son, Archie, who tragically passed away shortly after his birth in 2009.

Having portrayed the iconic villain Warren since 2006, Jamie has been a significant part of Hollyoaks. Despite brief departures, he has returned to the show, entertaining the audience with his remarkable acting skills.

Throughout his personal challenges and career journey, Jamie has shown strength and resilience. His friends, colleagues, and fans stand by him during this difficult time as he mourns his father’s loss and continues to face life’s ups and downs.

