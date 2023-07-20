Jamie Lynn focuses on girls despite his conflict with Britney Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, has opened up about the impact of their feud in an interview.

She expressed her love for every family member and stated that she learned from last year’s experiences of being open and feeling the need to defend herself.

Jamie believes that some conversations should remain personal and be focused on her daughters, husband, and her work.

Regarding her own children, Jamie Lynn is committed to ensuring a better future for them, especially her oldest daughter, who was significantly affected by the situation.

She is determined not to let her children experience the same feelings in their lives.

