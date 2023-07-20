Jamie Lynn Spears’ feud with Britney Spears takes toll on her kids

Jamie Lynn’s daughters, Maddie and Ivey, have been “really struggling” with the attention.

Jamie Lynn Spears recently opened up about how the feud between her and her sister Britney Spears has affected her children. In an interview with PEOPLE, Spears said that her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, have been “really struggling” with the attention the feud has brought on their family.

“They’re 13 and 11, and they don’t understand why people are being mean to their mom,” Spears said. “They don’t understand why people are saying such awful things about their aunt.”

Spears said that she has tried to protect her daughters from the negativity, but it’s been difficult. “I’ve had to have a lot of conversations with them about what’s going on,” she said. “I’ve had to explain to them that people are going to say mean things, but that doesn’t mean it’s true.”

Spears said that she’s also worried about the impact the feud will have on her daughters’ mental health. “I’m just trying to protect them as best I can,” she said. “I want them to be able to grow up and be happy and healthy.”

The feud between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears began in 2022, when Jamie Lynn published her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” In the book, Jamie Lynn made several claims about Britney, including that she had struggled with mental health issues and that she had been controlling towards her family. Britney responded to the book by calling her sister “a liar” and “a bully.”

The feud has continued to escalate in recent months, with both sisters making public statements about each other. In June 2022, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

It’s unclear how long the feud between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears will last. However, it’s clear that the feud has had a significant impact on both sisters and their families.

