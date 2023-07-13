Janhvi Kapoor opens up about ‘the most difficult time’ of her life

Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her biggest war.

Janhvi Kapoor is a talented young actress who has been wowing fans with her performances since her debut in 2018. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. In an interview, Kapoor opened up about her biggest war, which was dealing with the death of her mother, Sridevi.

Kapoor said that the loss of her mother was the most difficult thing she has ever had to go through. She said that she had to be strong for her father and sister, and that she is still learning to cope with the loss. However, she said that she is grateful for the love and support she has received from her fans.

Kapoor also talked about her upcoming film, Bawaal. She said that she is very excited about the film and that she has a great chemistry with Varun Dhawan. She said that she hopes that the film will be a hit with audiences.

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the biggest war she has faced in her life. She looked sad as she revealed that dealing with the death of her mother, Sridevi, was the toughest time in her life.

In response to the question, Janhvi said, “I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough.” She also added, “Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal is set to tell the story of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan), a man who enjoys the fake image he has created in his small town. However, when he is forced to take his newly-married wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), with him on a journey to Europe for World War II, their on-off relationship is put to the test.

