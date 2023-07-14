Janhvi Kapoor wants to do a masala film?

Janhvi Kapoor is open to doing a masala film in the future.

She is looking for a script that is both entertaining and challenging.

Her upcoming film Bawaal is an action-comedy.

Janhvi Kapoor has been a part of some critically-acclaimed films since her debut in 2018, but she has yet to star in a quintessential masala film. In a recent interview, Kapoor was asked about this, and she said that she is open to doing a masala film in the future. She said that she is looking for a script that is both entertaining and challenging, and that she is not afraid to step outside of her comfort zone.

Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal is an action-comedy, so it is possible that this could be her first masala film. However, she has also said that she is interested in doing a period film or a thriller, so it remains to be seen what her next project will be.

Janhvi Kapoor has said that she is hoping to do a quintessential masala film in the future. She has done many “small town films” in her career, but she is looking for a change of pace with a more commercial and fun film. She said that she is “manifesting” it, which means that she is putting her energy into making it happen.

“I think I’m really just looking and hoping and praying and manifesting that the next time you all see me on camera, it’s a masala fun film, and I’m lively and vivacious and dancing and singing and looking good and doing comedy and nakhra and all of that stuff. That’s what I’m manifesting and that’s what I want,” said Janhvi Kapoor.

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about the biggest challenge she has faced in her life. She said that dealing with the death of her mother, Sridevi, was the toughest thing she has ever had to do.

Janhvi said that her mother was her best friend and that she was very close to her. When Sridevi passed away, Janhvi was only 21 years old and she was not prepared for the loss. She said that it took her a long time to come to terms with her mother’s death and that she still misses her every day.

Janhvi said that she is grateful for the support of her family and friends during this difficult time. She said that they helped her to get through it and that she is now in a better place.

“I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow, finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life,” said Janhvi.

