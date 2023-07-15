Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Floral Dress Sets Social Media Ablaze!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Floral Dress Sets Social Media Ablaze!

Articles
Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Floral Dress Sets Social Media Ablaze!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Floral Dress Sets Social Media Ablaze!

Advertisement
  • Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.
  • She has gained fame with her acting career.
  • Her latest appearance in a floral gown went viral on Instagram.
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late iconic actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor, burst through and stole hearts with her thriving acting career, and she remained in the spotlight, oozing pzazz.

The Bawaal actress astonished social media followers when photographs of her in a gorgeous floral gown went viral on Instagram and other online platforms.

The 26-year-old is known for slaying in all styles, and her latest appearance is no exception, causing a stir.

The B.Town diva paired her floral bust cut-out dress with minimal style to show off her incredibly toned physique. Dil se dil tak, she captioned the photo, which received hundreds of thousands of likes.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Advertisement

Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2018 film Dhadak and has since acted in a number of films and projects.

She is also well-known for her fashion sense and has become a fashion icon for many young Asian ladies.

Also Read

Urfi Javed captivates in her bold outfit crafted from her own ‘shoe leather’
Urfi Javed captivates in her bold outfit crafted from her own ‘shoe leather’

Urfi Javed is a renowned Bollywood diva. Urfi Javed wows the internet...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story