Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Floral Dress Sets Social Media Ablaze!

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

She has gained fame with her acting career.

Her latest appearance in a floral gown went viral on Instagram.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of late iconic actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor, burst through and stole hearts with her thriving acting career, and she remained in the spotlight, oozing pzazz.

The Bawaal actress astonished social media followers when photographs of her in a gorgeous floral gown went viral on Instagram and other online platforms.

The 26-year-old is known for slaying in all styles, and her latest appearance is no exception, causing a stir.

The B.Town diva paired her floral bust cut-out dress with minimal style to show off her incredibly toned physique. Dil se dil tak, she captioned the photo, which received hundreds of thousands of likes.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) Advertisement

Kapoor made her acting debut in the 2018 film Dhadak and has since acted in a number of films and projects.

She is also well-known for her fashion sense and has become a fashion icon for many young Asian ladies.

Also Read Urfi Javed captivates in her bold outfit crafted from her own ‘shoe leather’ Urfi Javed is a renowned Bollywood diva. Urfi Javed wows the internet...

Advertisement