Jannat Mirza and Kanwal Aftab brings the dance stage on fire with their performances

Jannat Mirza and Kanwal Aftab brought excitement and energy to Sehar Hayat’s mehndi.

Jannat Mirza and Kanwal Aftab brought excitement and energy to their friend Sehar Hayat’s joyful mehndi ceremony. Sehar Hayat, a famous TikTok sensation, had her wedding festivities spread out over the past month, starting with a beautiful bridal shower and a vibrant mayun ceremony. The celebrations reached a high point yesterday with the mehndi ceremony, where everyone danced enthusiastically to lively music amidst a colorful atmosphere.

The event was a gathering of influential figures from the TikTok community, including Jannat Mirza, Alishba Anjum, Dr. Madiha, Mj Ahsan, Mishi, Awais, Kanwal Aftab with Zulqarnain, and Ekra Ali Syed, who came together to celebrate Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed’s festive wedding.

One of the highlights of the mehndi was the adorable dance performed by Jannat Mirza and her best friend, Sehar Hayat. Their video clip, dancing to the popular Bollywood song “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” quickly became viral on social media, capturing everyone’s attention.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikander, another TikTok couple, also lit up the dance floor with their performance on the remix of the song “Nasha.”

Sehar Hayat, with over two million followers, is a talented social media influencer. In addition to being an influencer, she is also a model and actress, having collaborated with many popular TikTokers. She recently got married to singer Sami Rasheed, with whom she worked on her music video, “Mera Yaar Pardesi.”

