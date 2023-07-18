Jannat Mirza Reveals She Did Not Know Who Syed Noor Was

Syed Noor, a prominent figure in Pakistani cinema’s history, boasts an extensive directorial portfolio, having helmed numerous films alongside renowned stars in the industry. Through his work, he introduced several actors who later became prominent figures in the film world. His marriage to the film superstar Saima Noor solidifies their status as a power couple in the entertainment realm.

Despite the challenges faced by the film industry, Syed Noor continues to produce occasional films, and it was through one such project that he paved the way for TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza to venture into movies. Jannat made her film debut in Syed Noor’s “Tere Bajray Di Rakhi,” which may not have performed well commercially, but her on-screen presence received favourable reviews.

During a guest appearance on “Good Morning Pakistan,” Jannat shared how she got a call from Syed Noor’s assistant and subsequently spoke to Mr. Noor himself. Initially unaware of his reputation, she googled his name and consulted her parents, realizing the significance of the opportunity. However, she hesitated to accept the offer, knowing her parents wouldn’t readily approve of her doing a movie.

Undeterred, Syed Noor, accompanied by his wife Saima Noor, visited Jannat Mirza’s home and convincingly persuaded her parents to support her film aspirations. Since then, Jannat considers Syed Noor as a father figure and Saima as a valuable guide in her journey through the film industry.