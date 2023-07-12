Advertisement
Jannat Mirza Shares Evidence to stop the criticism in casting big dramas

  • Jannat Mirza, a well-known TikTok personality in the country.
  • She has gained a massive following on her social media accounts.
  • Recently, Jannat Mirza revealed some significant drama roles that were offered to her.
Jannat Mirza, a well-known TikTok personality in the country, has gained a massive following on her social media accounts. Her fans are always eager to stay updated on her life. Jannat often shares personal moments with her followers, creating a stronger connection between them. While she has already made her film debut in Syed Noor’s “Tere Bajray Di Rakhi,” she hasn’t yet worked on a television project, despite receiving offers in the past.

Recently, Jannat Mirza revealed some significant drama roles that were offered to her. She mentioned being offered a part in the popular drama “Parizaad,” which went on to become a huge success. Additionally, she was offered the role of Mashal in “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,” a character that was eventually played by Kubra Khan. Both of these dramas enjoyed immense popularity and contributed to the success of the actors involved.

However, some people expressed skepticism regarding Jannat’s claims and questioned her about them. In response, Jannat decided to share her WhatsApp messages as evidence to prove that she was indeed offered the roles of Ushna in “Parizaad” and Kubra Khan’s role in “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.”

