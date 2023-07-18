Jannat Mirza wants to be a Police Officer

Jannat Mirza has achieved great success for herself.

Jannat Mirza is a highly popular TikToker in Pakistan, and she has achieved great success for herself. Her fame has grown to the point where people eagerly watch her on television. Recently, Jannat Mirza appeared as a guest on Nida Yasir’s show and shared some interesting facts about her life.

During the show, Jannat revealed that her father is a police officer, while her mother is a housewife. Surprisingly, she expressed her own desire to become a police officer as well, citing both genuine and unusual reasons.

In Pakistan, the bureaucracy is known to provide numerous benefits to its officers over the years of service. These benefits include perks like free petrol, servants, and expensive cars. Growing up, Jannat witnessed these luxuries enjoyed by the children of police officers. This exposure made her contemplate joining the police force and experiencing the comforts she had observed throughout her life.

Additionally, Jannat disclosed that she had never aspired to enter the entertainment industry or make TikTok videos. It was her sister, Alishba Anjum, who was initially active on the TikTok app. They made a video together, which unexpectedly went viral. Encouraged by the overwhelming love and support they received, Jannat decided to create more videos, and the rest, as they say, is history.

