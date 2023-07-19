Japan’s complicated connection to Oppenheimer and Barbie

Barry Diller surprises Hollywood with views on AI replacing actors
Japan has a unique connection to both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” two films that are set to be released on the same day in July 2023.
“Oppenheimer” is a historical biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer.
“Barbie” is a live-action film about the iconic doll. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie.
What many people don’t know is that Japan has a direct connection to both of these films.
The simultaneous release of “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” in Japan is a fascinating case study in the country’s history and culture. It is a story of tragedy and adaptation, of destruction and renewal. It is a story that is still being written.
In addition to the connections mentioned above, there is also a more subtle connection between the two films. Both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” deal with the concept of power. “Oppenheimer” is about the power of the atomic bomb, and “Barbie” is about the power of the female image. Both films explore the ways in which power can be used for good or for evil.
The release of “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” in Japan is a significant event. It is a chance for the country to come to terms with its past and to look to the future. It is a chance for Japan to show the world that it is a country that has both the power to destroy and the power to create.
