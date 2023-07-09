Javeria Saud Discusses the Success of Her Negative Role as Azra in Baby Baji

Javeria Saud, a well-known actress, and host, has made a successful comeback to acting with dramas like Nand, Paristan, and Baby Baji.

Javeria Saud, a well-known actress, and host in the Pakistani television industry, has been actively working in the media for several years. She is happily married to fellow actor Saud, and they have two talented children, Jannat and Ibrahim.

After a hiatus, Javeria has made a comeback to acting and has appeared in notable dramas like Nand, Paristan, and Baby Baji. Her portrayal of the negative character Azra in Baby Baji has garnered praise from fans, who appreciate her spontaneous and impressive acting skills.

Javeria Saud recently spoke in an interview about the remarkable success of her drama serial “Baby Baji.” During the conversation, she discussed the response she received from her family regarding the show. She said, “Saud’s family is also praising my character Azra but they are thanking that they are far from me (says in fun)”

Expressing her satisfaction, Javeria Saud mentioned her fondness for the script of Baby Baji, as she believed it would be well-received by the public. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and admiration she has been receiving from fans, including messages of praise from individuals in the USA and UK. Her inbox is abuzz with these positive messages, highlighting the widespread appreciation for her work.

Regarding the immense popularity, Javeria Saud expressed her thoughts, “I received a compliment from a middle aged man, he stopped me in mall and said, ‘you are doing an amazing job’. Talking about her kids’ response, Javeria Saud said, “my kids are enjoying it, they are loving it but they are also saying to me, “Mama you are so annoying in the drama, you just don’t stop talking”.

According to Javeria Saud, she was aware that viewers would be intrigued by the character of Azra as she represents a persona that can be found in every household.

Javeria Saud said, “I was expecting praise from ladies but I have been getting unprecedented response from children, youth and men as well”.