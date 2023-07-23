Jawan Makers Reveal New Poster, Creating Buzz Among Fans

The poster features a close-up of a gripping eye.

Fans are speculating about the character’s identity.

Many believe that the character is Vijay Sethupathi.

The anticipation for Atlee’s “Jawan” is soaring high. Following the massive success of “Pathaan,” fans are eagerly awaiting Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in this highly anticipated film.

The recently released Jawan Prevue, along with posters showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s bald look and Nayanthara’s character, has further fueled excitement. Now, the makers have unveiled another poster, which was released a short while ago, causing fans to be in a state of excitement and enthusiasm.

Just a few hours ago, the filmmakers pleasantly surprised everyone by releasing a captivating image featuring a close-up of a gripping eye. This intriguing poster of the movie “Jawan” has caused a buzz on social media, as it provides minimal information, maintaining the suspense and centering on the enigmatic eye. Fans and film enthusiasts are now engaged in lively discussions, speculating about the character’s identity and expressing their excitement on various social media platforms.

Jawan new poster was uploaded with the caption, “He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan”

As expected, the internet community went into a frenzy upon seeing the poster. The comment section was flooded with netizens sharing their speculations about the character’s identity, with a significant number convinced that it’s Vijay Sethupathi. Many anticipate that the makers will soon release the full poster to unveil more details.

Advertisement He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him.#Jawan pic.twitter.com/CvSJMT5PNE — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) July 23, 2023

One user wrote, “This single look is enough to rip apart Project K and salaar poaters” Another one wrote, “One of the most wonderful and talented man …The Villain of #Jawan is coming. It’s Vijay Sethupathi.”

Others expressed their eagerness for the complete poster’s release.

The recent Jawan preview showcased Vijay Sethupathi, renowned for his exceptional acting skills and adaptability. His presence in the film has elevated the excitement surrounding the highly-anticipated project to another level.

