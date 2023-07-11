Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Captivating Trailer

Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film “Jawan”.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film “Jawan,” directed by Atlee. After the tremendous success of his last film “Pathaan,” fans have eagerly awaited any updates on his latest project. The excitement surrounding the Prevue of “Jawan” has been palpable, and fans will be pleased to know that the release date has finally been revealed.

In an announcement made by King Khan himself, the highly-anticipated Jawan Prevue is scheduled to release on July 10, Monday. Shah Rukh Khan took to his official social media handles on July 8, Saturday night, to share a special video announcing the Prevue date. Along with the video, he captioned his post, “Main punya hoon ya Paap hoon?… Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As per the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the Jawan Prevue has a runtime of 2 minutes and 15 seconds and has received a U/A certificate. Excitingly, the Prevue will be attached to the prints of the highly-anticipated film “Mission Impossible 7,” which is scheduled to release in theaters on July 12.

About “Jawan”: Written and directed by Atlee, “Jawan” features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed actress Nayanthara. Notably, “Jawan” stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and includes Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role. According to reports, popular actors Thalapathy Vijay, Deepika Padukone, and Sanjay Dutt will make cameo appearances in the film. Priya Mani, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others will also appear in supporting roles. “Jawan” is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Fans can mark their calendars as “Jawan” is set to hit theaters on September 7, delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience.

