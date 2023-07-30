Jaya Bachchan Earns High Praise from Co-Star Ranveer Singh

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement

Currently reveling in the success of his latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is receiving widespread acclaim from both the audience and critics. Karan Johar’s directorial venture has struck a chord with viewers, and the inclusion of veteran actors like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi added to the film’s star-studded cast.

Dharma Productions recently released a ‘Making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ video on YouTube, where Ranveer Singh showered praise on Jaya Ji’s presence and persona on the movie sets.

Dharma Productions released a ‘Making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ video on YouTube, treating fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. The footage showcased Ranveer Singh engaging in candid conversations, where he expressed his delightful work experience on the set. He mentioned having a great time shooting with the seasoned actors, referring to them as veterans of the industry.

Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress, portrayed the character of Dhanalakshmi Randhawa, who is Ranveer’s grandmother, in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ Her performance in the role has received high acclaim, with praise for her exceptional on-screen persona.

Ranveer said, “Jaya ji has that authority. When she walks onto a set, everybody is on alert, on attention!”

Alia Bhatt expressed her admiration for Jaya Ji, referring to the veteran actress as a “team player.” Alia, who portrayed the character of Rani in the film, praised Jaya Ji’s collaborative and supportive nature on the set. Alia said, “You don’t really need to do anything, you just have to respond to them because they are just so fine and, in the moment.”

Advertisement

Apart from Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer also expressed his thoughts on collaborating with Dharmendra during the shooting of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ He said, “Dharam ji is just all love. He is the most grounded, down-to-earth superstar.”

On July 28, the much-awaited movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ was finally released. This film also marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after a gap of seven years since his last directorial venture, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

Also Read Sourav Ganguly Spotted at Kolkata Screening of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The movie has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences. Sourav Ganguly...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world