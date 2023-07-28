Jaya Bachchan Takes On New Challenge in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has hit theaters and is receiving excellent reviews.

The movie has been praised for the performances of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra.

Abhishek Bachchan called the film a wholesome entertainer and encouraged families to watch it.

Karan Johar’s latest film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has hit the theaters today, garnering excellent reviews. The movie has received praise for the outstanding performances of lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with the remarkable contributions of legendary actors Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting roles.

Jaya Bachchan portrays Ranveer’s strict and stern grandmother, Dhanlakshmi, a character that had already caught attention when the trailer was released. Previously, Abhishek Bachchan had lauded his mother’s work in the film, and now Shweta Bachchan Nanda has also shared her review, highlighting how her mother fearlessly embraced a challenging role outside her comfort zone.

On Tuesday night, a special screening of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” was organized for members of the film fraternity. Among the attendees were actor Jaya Bachchan, who stars in the movie, along with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Shweta took to her Instagram on the film’s release day, Friday, July 28, to share her review. She praised Karan Johar’s exceptional direction and expressed admiration for her mother, who bravely embraced a new challenge and stepped out of her comfort zone for the film.

Shweta wrote, “No one does it better than you @karanjohar (red heart emojis) & to my awesome mama, who stepped way out of her comfort zone for this, I LOVE YOU !!! Keep on shining (nazar amulet emoji).”

During the film’s screening, Shweta surprised actor Ranveer Singh with a quirky necklace as a gift and warmly embraced him for his outstanding performance in the movie. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, becoming viral.

Abhishek Bachchan described the film as a wholesome entertainer and encouraged families to watch it together.

He said, “#rockyaurranikipremkahani is so much fun!!! Total and complete family entertainer. So proud of my brother @karanjohar he’s back to doing what he does best! Family entertainment. Go one, go all this Friday with your families and watch. The entire cast is wonderful. Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh @aapkadharam @azmishabana18 #jayabachchan and all the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, now showing in theaters, has garnered reviews from various celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Gauri Khan.

