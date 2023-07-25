Jaya Bachchan’s Angry Expression Goes Viral

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has become the talk of the town, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” has become the talk of the town, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The film boasts an impressive cast, including leading stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, alongside veterans Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. One standout performance that has already caught viewers’ attention is Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal of the stern and strict character, Dhanlakshmi, as seen in the film’s trailer.

As the promotional units continue to surface ahead of the film’s release, the latest song titled “Dhindhora Baje Re” was launched recently. The song showcases Ranveer’s character, Rocky, and Alia’s character, Rani, joyfully celebrating the Durga Puja festival with their respective families. They dance energetically, adorned in red traditional attires, creating a vibrant and happy atmosphere. However, amidst the festivities, Jaya’s character, Dhanlakshmi, stands out as the disapproving grandmother, wearing a blue suit and expressing her contrasting emotions with stern and angry facial expressions. The storyline reveals that Rocky and Rani will be seen rebelling against Dhanlakshmi’s disapproval to pursue their love.

The song has received immense praise from the audience for its stunning visuals, grandeur, and captivating vocals by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. However, it is Jaya Bachchan’s powerful facial expressions that have stolen the spotlight. Social media platforms are flooded with memes featuring stills of her from the song, which have quickly gone viral.

One user humorously commented, “Jaya Bachchan throughout #DhindhoraBajeRe.”

Another speculated, “I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling.”

I think the climax of Rocky Rani would be Jaya Bachchan finally smiling pic.twitter.com/12u8EcHkZv — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) July 20, 2023

A netizen playfully compared Jaya Bachchan’s mood in the song to their office mood.

Jaya Bachchan is my office mood. pic.twitter.com/J9QuYmMyCH — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk) July 24, 2023

Amidst the jesting, a fan suggested that Jaya Bachchan’s expressions might resemble her reaction after watching Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing with Aishwarya Rai in the famous song “Kajra Re.”

Jaya Bachchan after watching Kajra Re pic.twitter.com/fk4syfMXX4 — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 24, 2023

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” directed by Karan Johar, is set to hit theaters on July 28, and fans can’t wait to witness the magic of this much-awaited film. With Jaya Bachchan’s outstanding performance already creating waves, it seems that the movie is ready to leave a lasting impact on the audience.

