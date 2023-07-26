Jennifer Garner looks stylish as she steps out for lunch

Jennifer Garner stepped outside in Brentwood for lunch on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old actress was dressed casually.

Garner kept her brunette hair straight for the outing.

When she went out to lunch in Brentwood on Tuesday, Jennifer Garner looked fashionable as always.

The 51-year-old actress wore a blue and white tie-dye t-shirt, green cargo pants, and white sneakers to match the warm summer day.

The mother-of-three had a red, blue, and white tote bag slung across her arm and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

The Alias actress kept her brunette hair straight for the outing and covered her eyes with a pair of big sunglasses.

The busy model, who recently escorted her three kids Samuel, 10, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, to brunch in Malibu, was seen using her cellphone as she walked.

The day before, Garner shared her haircare routine with fans while displaying her perfect face without any makeup.

The statement, which Garner recently shared on her Instagram account in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, precedes the post.

