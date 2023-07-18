Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 1st wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck.

The singer drops hints about her upcoming single.

She took to Instagram to celebrate her Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck at the Little White Chapel.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be deeply in love and inseparable. They frequently share posts about each other on social media, expressing their love and admiration as partners and parents.

Recently, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary together. Following the anniversary celebration, JLo hinted about her upcoming new single.

She wrote, “One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas… Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow.” The singer also posted two snapshots of herself donning a white rhinestone-adorned minidress.

On Sunday, Jennifer wore a stunning dress as she and Affleck, who is 50 years old, went to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate their anniversary. In her 'On the JLo newsletter,' the renowned singer shared the song's lyrics and even gave her fans a sneak peek of her singing the track.