Jimmie Allen files lawsuit against sexual assault accusers

In a move to defend his reputation, country singer Jimmie Allen has filed a lawsuit against the two women who accused him of sexual assault.

In a statement, Allen expressed his intention to address the women’s claims in court, aiming to refute allegations that have caused significant harm to his reputation, family, business, and mental well-being.

The legal trouble began in May when Allen’s manager sued him, alleging harassment, abuse, and even rape under the supervision of his management team.

In June, another woman filed a lawsuit claiming that Allen engaged in sexual contact without her consent and secretly recorded their encounter.

Allen’s personal life has also suffered, as he and his pregnant wife filed for divorce in April after three years of marriage. He explained that his priority was to focus on repairing his family, which is why it took him months to respond to the lawsuits.

The singer revealed that he has faced racism and threatening behavior throughout his career as a black man in the music industry.

Furthermore, Allen stated that the false accusations have resulted in the loss of endorsement opportunities and harmed his business ventures.

The attorney representing the accusing women has stated their intention to present evidence in court to substantiate their claims of Allen being an abuser.

Allen has filed his countersuit in a federal court in Nashville, seeking unspecified monetary damages.

These allegations have dealt a significant blow to Allen’s reputation, especially as he was gaining recognition for producing four chart-topping songs after more than a decade in the industry.

