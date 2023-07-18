Jimmy Fallon Applauds Robert Downey Jr.’s Artistry

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, host Jimmy Fallon expressed his admiration for Robert Downey Jr., hailing him as one of the best actors he has ever sat across.

The two stars reminisced about their past audition for a Christmas romantic comedy titled The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers. Although neither of them impressed director Nancy, Fallon was genuinely impressed by Downey Jr.’s acting prowess.

Reflecting on the experience of sitting across from Robert during the audition, Fallon exclaimed, “This is the best actor I’ve ever sat across and did a scene with in my entire life.”

The audition for The Holiday had a profound impact on Jimmy Fallon, leading him to make a significant decision. He shared, “It was mind-blowing for me, and it kind of, I quit the business. I never went back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role.”

As for their current endeavours, Robert Downey Jr. is preparing to feature in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, while Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Show is currently off-air due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, according to reports.

