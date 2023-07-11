Joe Biden & King Charles meet in Windsor for crucial discussion

King Charles III enjoyed a tea meeting with US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle on Monday amid the visa controversy surrounding Prince Harry in the US.

The meeting between Britain’s new King and the US President marked their first encounter since the coronation and provided an opportunity to discuss important matters.

While rumours circulate about the potential deportation of Harry from the US due to his admission of drug use, there is a demand from Americans for the US government to reveal details of the visa application of King Charles III’s son.

During their meeting at Windsor Castle, Biden and Charles observed an honorary guard comprising hundreds of uniformed troops and a military band on the grassy quadrangle. The band played “God Save the King” upon the King’s arrival and “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the President of the United States entered.

This encounter was Biden’s second visit to Windsor Castle since assuming office, having met Queen Elizabeth II at her residence outside London in June 2021.

This highly anticipated meeting with Charles received considerable attention, as it showcased how the King balances his traditionally apolitical role with his passionate causes, which have become key priorities for him.

There is speculation that the two leaders may also discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have transitioned away from royal life in the UK and are currently building their new life in the US. Biden has previously referred to climate change as “the existential threat to human existence as we know it.”

During the meeting, Biden placed his hand on the 74-year-old monarch’s back, which was described by a royal source who spoke as a “wonderful symbol of warmth and affection.” The source denied that the president’s action broke protocol and stated that the King is entirely comfortable with such contact, noting the significance of the gesture for both individuals and their nations.

John Kerry, who attended a climate event with private sector company leaders, commended King Charles’ “convening power” on the critical issue of climate change. Kerry mentioned a discussion about barriers to private investment and the need to accelerate the deployment of capital in the new energy economy. However, Kerry declined to comment on King Charles’ involvement in the policy issue, characterizing the meeting as a briefing rather than active participation.

