Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after news of their breakup was reported in the press.
TMZ obtained court documents showing that Joe Manganiello, who is 46 years old, filed for formal separation on July 19. The reason cited for the divorce by the Magic Mike actor was “irreconcilable differences.”
Vergara, who is 51 years old, and Manganiello, who used to be in the TV show Modern Family, had a legal agreement before they got married that protects their individual belongings in case of divorce.
They recently told the media that they are separating and getting a divorce. They want people to understand and respect their privacy during this challenging time as they go through this new phase in their lives. Despite their decision to divorce, they still care for and love each other.
While Vergara was on a trip to Italy with her friends, the news of their breakup became public. On her 51st birthday, July 10, some of her followers started thinking that there might be trouble in their relationship.
During her birthday celebration in Italy, Manganiello wasn’t there, which made people wonder even more. He did wish her a happy birthday on social media, but some of her followers thought his message seemed distant and uncaring.
