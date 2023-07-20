Vergara, who is 51 years old, and Manganiello, who used to be in the TV show Modern Family, had a legal agreement before they got married that protects their individual belongings in case of divorce.

They recently told the media that they are separating and getting a divorce. They want people to understand and respect their privacy during this challenging time as they go through this new phase in their lives. Despite their decision to divorce, they still care for and love each other.

While Vergara was on a trip to Italy with her friends, the news of their breakup became public. On her 51st birthday, July 10, some of her followers started thinking that there might be trouble in their relationship.