Joe Manganiello’s Hollywood Exit: Settling In Small Town?

Joe Manganiello is anticipated to bid farewell to Hollywood and embrace a tranquil life in a serene small town, distancing himself from the industry’s hustle and bustle after his divorce from Sofia Vergara.

According to a close friend of the actor who spoke to The Sun, Manganiello is likely to leave behind the luxurious lifestyle he had while with Vergara and opt for a much quieter existence.

The insider revealed that Manganiello’s presence in Beverly Hills was primarily for the happiness of his now soon-to-be ex-wife, and with their separation, there seems to be no reason for him to remain in the area.

The anonymous friend also asserted that differing lifestyle aspirations played a role in their decision to part ways.

“I don’t think Joe was ever really comfortable in a giant Los Angeles mansion or on the beaches of Saint Tropez,” the insider said.

“He saw that stuff for what it was and only let it into his life because it made Sofia happy,” the pal added.

“There’s no way Joe is staying in Beverly Hills now that he’s out of this marriage, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he found some modest small town to settle down in.”

“He misses the backyard barbecues and friend group he had in the early days of his career, and he tried to recreate that vibe during this marriage, without much success,” he shared.

“To his credit, he’s been careful and smart with the money he’s made from acting, but Joe isn’t interested in conquering the world like Sofia is. He was never willing to play that game,” the pal continued.

