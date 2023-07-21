John Boyega Again Criticizes ‘Star Wars’

John Boyega fearlessly expressed his candid opinion about the Star Wars franchise, specifically referring to Star Wars: The Last Jedi as the “worst” movie in his trilogy.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, the British actor was asked to rank the Star Wars movies from best to worst. Boyega didn’t hesitate and replied, “‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is undoubtedly the best. Second, for me, comes [‘The Rise of Skywalker’]. The worst – in the most respectful sense – is [‘The Last Jedi’]. But they’re all lovely.”

He has been openly vocal about the sci-fi franchise for a while. In 2020, he shared with GQ, “What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

John Boyega stands firm in his position and doesn’t regret speaking out against the studio. He mentioned in a recent interview with Esquire that he’s surprised other actors hadn’t spoken up before, and he believes having these conversations on a mass level is essential to addressing the issue.

Despite his critiques, Boyega emphasized that he remains a devoted Star Wars fan, expressing his love for the franchise in multiple interviews.