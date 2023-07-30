John Schneider feels Emotional while talking about her late wife

John Schneider is known for his role in “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

John Schneider, known for his role in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” made his first public appearance in Hollywood since the passing of his wife, Alicia Allain, earlier this year. The 63-year-old actor opened up to The Daily Mail during the Drinks with Dee Dee Sorvino cabaret show recently. He shared about the process of writing his upcoming album, titled “We Are Still Us,” which holds a special significance as it will be a tribute to his late wife, who tragically passed away in February.

John expressed that the album will serve as a way to “honor” Alicia’s memory and pay homage to their love. Losing his beloved wife has undoubtedly been a challenging experience for him, and through his music, he aims to keep her spirit alive.

The interview marked John Schneider’s return to the public eye in Hollywood following the loss of his wife, and fans and supporters are eager to hear his heartfelt songs dedicated to Alicia on his new album.

“My bride Alicia and I did our own movies and our own music, so we didn’t work for anybody. So that was very, very helpful,” Schneider said. “‘Now that my much, much, much better half is not here, but waiting for me, I am trying to honor her professionalism and trying to honor her skill.”

“I just finished a new album that I think is the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s all about her, it’s called We’re Still Us,” he continued, then noting that while the LP has been “helpful” to craft, there wasn’t a time where it didn’t “hurt like hell.”

“It hurt so bad to write. It hurt so bad to sing,” Schneider said. “But the final product is going to be healing for those who are going through this, of which, statistically speaking, two people get married, one of them is going to die first.”

Schneider also told the news that he crafts notes to his late wife. “Every day I write a letter to heaven,” he told the outlet.

“I think people need to know it’s okay to love someone that much,” Schneider continued. “In fact, it is how you should feel about your spouse.”

“I have a lot of people say, ‘I wish my spouse felt that way about me.’ Well, maybe they do, and you’re just too busy in life to realize it,” the actor added.

He expressed that his deepest wish is to make a positive impact on at least one couple’s life by helping them see their perfection as a pair. He believes that if this happens, all his efforts and experiences won’t have been in vain.

In the aftermath of sharing the heartbreaking news of his wife’s passing on February 22, John Schneider posted a series of heartfelt messages on his Facebook page dedicated to her memory. These posts served as a way for him to express his love and cope with the loss of his beloved wife.

“I simply have no words but… I miss you desperately Mrs. Schneider,” the actor captioned a photograph of himself and Allain kissing each other that he posted on February 26.

In another post shared a day prior, Schneider planted a kiss on his wife’s lips and wrote with the shot, “For me, this is what love looks like.”

“Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he continued, then asking his followers, “If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below.”

“Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel,” Schneider added. “We always did.”

