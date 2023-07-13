Judge Extends Kevin Costner’s Child Support Payments

The divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner took a new direction as the judge overseeing the case made significant rulings. The judge extended Costner’s temporary monthly child support payments of $129,755, ensuring continued financial support for their children.

However, the judge denied the request made by Costner’s lawyers to settle the child support matter prior to the scheduled trial on November 27. This trial will also address the validity of challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement. Costner’s legal team also requested a 10-day period to review the final forensic accountant files before the trial commences, as there are approximately 9,000 pages of documents to examine.

Regarding child support, the judge stated that an evidentiary hearing is unlikely in the foreseeable future, and the tentative ruling currently stands. It is important to note that any changes in the final ruling would result in retroactive child support dating back to July 1.

Baumgartner, aged 49, who has three children (Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13) with Costner, had initially requested $248,000 per month for child support. Costner’s side criticized this amount as being inflated.

During the ongoing legal proceedings, Baumgartner disclosed that she was staying in Costner’s Santa Barbara residence until a child support agreement was reached. This arrangement aimed to establish a suitable separate household.

However, the couple’s premarital agreement stated that Baumgartner should vacate the residence within 30 days of filing for divorce. On July 5, Judge Thomas Anderle of the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County in California ruled that Baumgartner must leave the couple’s luxurious $145 million compound by July 31.

The next court hearing, scheduled for August 2, will focus on discussions surrounding the couple’s prenuptial agreement.

