After his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018 following a quick engagement. They faced criticism on social media, with some accusing Hailey of bullying and imitating Selena.

Recent rumors say that Justin may remove his tattoo dedicated to Selena.

Pop Faction recently shared a blind item from Deuxmois on Instagram stories. According to the blind item, Justin Bieber is thinking about removing his tattoo dedicated to Selena Gomez on his wrist. This decision might upset both Justin and Selena’s fanbase.

The blind item read, “This A-list musician who loves getting tattoos is planning on getting one of his very controversial tattoos removed and let’s just say certain fans won’t be happy to find out which one it is.”

