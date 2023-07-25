Justin Timberlake Warns Britney Spears Over Memoir Details

Advertisement
Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell allegedly issued legal threats against Britney Spears, aiming to prevent the disclosure of their relationship details in her upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

Concerned about the potential exposure of intimate secrets, both exes caused a four-month delay in the book’s release. Timberlake and Farrell’s lawyers insisted on reviewing the manuscript in advance to ensure no mention of them remained.

“Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed,” an insider revealed.

“There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them,” the source further added.

“The legal process meant the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included. However, the issues have now been resolved, and Britney’s autobiography is ready for release.

The book is highly anticipated, offering Britney the chance to share her heartfelt story, and enlightening her fans about her journey. The release date for the memoir is set for October 24, 2023.

Advertisement

