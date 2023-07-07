K-pop Group TXT Reveals Exciting Collaboration Plans with Jonas Brothers

K-pop group TXT reveals details about their highly anticipated collaboration with the Jonas Brothers.

Soobin shares that the song is perfect for summer and hopes everyone will enjoy it.

Yeonjun expresses his excitement about collaborating with the Jonas Brothers and praises the catchy chorus.

K-pop boy group TXT revealed details about their highly anticipated collaboration with the Jonas Brothers for their upcoming track titled “Do It Like That.” The members expressed their confidence and excitement as they described the song “summer song of 2023.”

Group leader Soobin shared an interesting remark, “It’s a song that’s best to listen to in the summer, as opposed to any other season… an exciting song that helps you beat the heat! We worked hard on it whenever we found the time amidst our busy schedule, so I hope everyone will enjoy it together.”

Yeonjun revealed his preferred section of the song, acknowledging “I grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music, so I couldn’t believe that we were collaborating like this. The chorus gets stuck in your head, and the melody is easy for anyone to sing along to right away.”

Beomgyu expressed his thoughts on the experience of creating the song, “It was our first time recording in the United States, so it was a really fascinating and new experience. I think that if you listen to it while driving, it’ll get you energized and excited.”

Taehyun expressed his belief that the song will receive positive reception and be enjoyed by listeners, “I think ‘Do It Like That,’ which we created together with the Jonas Brothers, is such a meaningful song that it could be called the ‘Collaboration of the Year.’ There’s a part where Joe Jonas sings the melody like a rapid-fire cannon and that’s my favourite part of the song.”

Finally, Huening Kai extended his heartfelt wishes to his fans, hoping for their well-being and expressing his anticipation for their positive reception of the song. “I recommend listening to it when you go on a trip with your friends or when you want to remember happy times! Please always stay healthy, and since this single is really great, I hope you’ll enjoy it a lot. I love you.”