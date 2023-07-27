Advertisement
Kabli Pulao Episode 3: Barbeena Steals Hearts With Her Innocence

Kabli Pulao has quickly become a sensation, captivating the audience with its potential love story between Haji Sahab (played by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin) and Barbeena (portrayed by Sabeena Farooq), which has garnered immense praise for the actors’ exceptional performances.

The entire supporting cast has also been commendable, seamlessly slipping into their respective roles. From its very first episode, the drama has managed to captivate viewers, and with the release of the third episode, the storyline has taken a significant leap forward.

In Episode 3, the spotlight was on Barbeena, and Sabeena Farooq’s splendid portrayal of the character and her innocence has endeared her to the hearts of the audience. Sabeena’s portrayal in this beautiful role showcases her versatility as an actress, proving that she is not confined to roles like Haya in Tere Bin. Social media is abuzz with praise for Kabli Pulao Episode 3, and people are showering appreciation for Sabeena Farooq’s portrayal of Barbeena.

Here is what people are saying about the drama serial:

