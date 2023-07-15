Kajol Opens Up She was once Chased by Paparazzi on a Bike

Kajol, renowned Bollywood actress, recently shared her thoughts on the paparazzi culture and the invasion of privacy that comes with being a celebrity. While she acknowledges that being clicked by photographers is a part of the industry, she expressed disapproval for those who follow actors incessantly, even when they are not working.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Kajol recounted an incident in which she said, “I do think this is too much right now. It is like a pendulum, it started off, and it’s gaining momentum, gaining momentum, and it’s at the height right now. It has to come down because somewhere down the line we are actors, it’s a question of balance, it will come down.”

“The other day I was crossing Bandra and these guys must have seen my car. They followed me. I had not gone for a shoot, I had not gone to a public place, I had not gone to a hotel or a restaurant. Because I am a star I can’t say, ‘Why are you following me?’ Because I am a star I cannot be threatened by it. Because I am a star I have 7-8 people standing over there with cameras regardless of what I am wearing. I have to be constantly on my guard,” she added.

Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, also faces the paparazzi’s constant attention. Kajol has previously commended her daughter for gracefully handling the media scrutiny.

The invasion of privacy by paparazzi has been a topic of concern among various actors. Taapsee Pannu, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Anushka Sharma are among those who have spoken out against this issue. Instances of photographers clicking celebrities at their homes have sparked strong reactions from them.

As the paparazzi culture continues to grow, Kajol emphasizes the need for balance and a reduction in the intensity of constant media scrutiny. Celebrities, like Kajol, navigate the fine line between public attention and personal privacy, calling for respect and understanding in this aspect of their lives.

