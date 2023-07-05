Kajol reveals her son and daughter don’t watch her films

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s children, Nysa and Yug, do not watch their mother’s movies or work.

The reason behind this is that they find it difficult to see their mother crying on screen.

Kajol is set to make her debut in the web series “The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.”

Advertisement

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who have a 20-year-old daughter named Nysa Devgan and a 12-year-old son named Yug Devgan, take pride in their children. However, Kajol shared in a recent interview that her kids do not watch her movies or other work.

The reason behind this is that they find it difficult to see their mother crying on screen. Kajol humorously mentioned that her son Yug even questioned why she couldn’t be more like Ajay Devgn and act in movies like Golmaal. Kajol is now gearing up to make her debut in a web series called The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.

During a media conversation, Kajol expressed the following sentiment, “My children don’t watch my work. I try to make them watch but they are very clear that they don’t want to.”

The actress explained that she received feedback from her aunt, who revealed that the reason she doesn’t watch the actress’s films is because she believes the actress is exceptionally talented, “I was shocked! She added that had I been a bad actor, she would have tolerated me crying onscreen but since I act well, she can’t see me crying (laughs). It was supposed to be a compliment but it felt like an ulta thappad,” the actress, expressed her confusion in response to the aunt’s comment, and her only reply was a polite “thank you, aunty.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) Advertisement

Kajol also mentioned that her kids, Nysa and Yug, share the same viewpoint and are unable to watch her cry in movies. “My kids also have the same belief system. They think that I cry too well and that they can’t take it,” said Kajol.

Kajol additionally mentioned that Yug had seen the trailer for The Trial and expressed that it was an excellent trailer. However, he admitted that his affection for her was so strong that he couldn’t view it impartially.

The Trial is set to debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 14th. The ensemble cast of the show features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Aamir Ali, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Vijay Vikram Singh.