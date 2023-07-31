Kajol Wedding Anecdote: The Pandit’s Hurry-Up Request

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, are one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, may not be active on social media, but their love for each other shines through their heartfelt gestures. Recently, in an interview with Curly Tales, Kajol shared a delightful inside story from their wedding, revealing a moment of impatience during the ceremony.

The actress described herself as a “relaxed bride” on her big day, initially untouched by stress. However, that state of calm didn’t last for long. She recalled feeling restless when the wedding pundit was taking an excruciatingly long time to complete the rituals. In response to her impatience, she playfully urged her husband, Ajay Devgn, to request the pandit to hasten the proceedings.

“I’d tell Ajay to tell the pundit, ‘Just hurry up please!'” Kajol said. The wedding encompassed both a Maharashtrian ceremony and the traditional ‘saath pheras,’ which seemed to elongate the process. Kajol’s humorous plea for a quicker pace was a testament to her fun-loving personality.

Despite her moment of restlessness, Kajol shared that she wasn’t burdened by wedding preparations, as her two sisters took charge of organizing the entire event. They meticulously arranged everything from flowers to guest invitations, leaving Kajol free to enjoy the process. While her family was immersed in managing the arrangements, Kajol sat calmly for her makeup, done by the renowned artist Mickey Contractor. She playfully mentioned how she nonchalantly pondered over her next move during the wedding.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot on 24th February 1999, in an intimate ceremony graced by around 50 guests. Their love has blossomed over the years, and they are now proud parents to two children, a daughter Nysa, and a son Yug.

On the professional front, Kajol recently made her debut in the world of OTT platforms, appearing in two consecutive projects. She featured in Netflix’s anthology series “Lust Stories 2” and the captivating legal drama thriller, “The Trial.”

The heartwarming love story of Kajol and Ajay Devgn continues to inspire fans, proving that genuine affection and a sense of humor can truly stand the test of time.

